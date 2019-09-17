Blaze in San Bernardino National Forest Nearing Full Containment

A brush fire that erupted a few miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Bernardino National Forest, scorching roughly 165 acres, was close to full containment Tuesday.

“With minimal overnight threats to the (fire) line, containment has increased to 85%,” according to a U.S. Forest Service statement regarding the Bautista Fire.

The blaze was reported about 7:25 p.m. Sunday northeast of Bautista Road, near the South Fork River, according to the USFS.

Agency spokesman Zach Behrens said some of the 300 firefighters working to encircle the brusher will be released later Tuesday as the threat diminishes.

Riverside County Fire Department Chief Shawn Newman told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that “favorable” weather conditions, including minimal winds and cooler temperatures, were aiding crews in their push to fortify containment lines.

Newman said Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and air tankers were either making periodic runs on the wildfire or were remaining in standby mode at Hemet-Ryan Airport, less than 10 miles west.

No homes or other structures are threatened by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.