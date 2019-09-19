Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 2.1 cents Thursday to $3.673, one day after recording its largest increase since July 15, 2015, 5.2 cents, because of higher crude oil prices stemming from the weekend drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The average price has risen 9.1 cents over the past four days and is 8.7 cents more than one week ago, 15.9 cents higher than one month ago and 11.9 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 41.4 cents since the start of the year.

The price of crude oil accounts for two-thirds to three-quarters of the price of a gallon of gasoline, said Tupper Hull, vice president, strategic communications, of the Western States Petroleum Association, a trade association representing major oil companies in five Western states.