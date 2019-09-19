Jimmy Carter says reelection of Trump would be a ‘disaster’

Former President Jimmy Carter made his feelings known on a Donald Trump victory in 2020, saying if Trump were reelected for a second term it would be “a disaster.”

The former commander-in-chief, speaking at a town hall at the Carter Center in Atlanta Tuesday night, said he had not decided yet who he would vote for, but noted he voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Democratic primary.

“I’m going to keep an open mind. One of the major factors I will have in my mind is who can beat Trump,” Carter said as the crowd applauded. “I think it will be a disaster to have four more years of Trump.”

Carter, 94, also jokingly explained that he hopes there is an age limit on the presidency because he said if he were 80 years old he would not be able to handle the responsibilities of the highest public office in the US.

Age has been an ongoing topic of discussion in the 2020 campaign. President Donald Trump, who is 73 years old, became the oldest first-term President when he was inaugurated, and the top three Democratic contenders — Sanders, 78; former Vice President Joe Biden, 76; and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70 — would also be among the oldest first-term presidents in history.

The 39th president didn’t mention any Democratic candidates by name at the town hall when he was asked if he might consider running for a second, non-consecutive term.

“I hope there is an age limit,” he said. “You know, if I were just 80 years old, if I were 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties that I experienced when I was President.”

Carter also weighed in on current foreign policy issues the US faces.

When asked about Iran’s potential involvement in the recent Saudi Arabia oil field attack, Carter said he liked that Trump “seems to be reluctant to go to war” and said he hopes the US comes to a “diplomatic means to resolve the issues between Saudi Arabia and Iran no matter who is found to be responsible” for the strike on oil refineries.

Followed by Trump’s strong language Sunday night of the US being “locked and loaded depending upon verification” of who was responsible for the attack, Trump offered a somewhat softer approach on Monday. “I don’t want war with anybody,” Trump said, touting that the US has “the strongest military in the world.”