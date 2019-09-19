Living Desert Offers Free Admission for Children in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is proud to honor Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15. The celebration of culture at the Zoo includes one free child admission for every paid adult on each Saturday and Sunday throughout and culminates in the annual La Gran Fiesta on Saturday, October 12.

“Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is a welcomed annual tradition at The Living Desert and we encourage our community to come learn about our conservations efforts, spend time with friends and family, and take advantage of the weekend admission discount,” said Erin Scott, Sr. Marketing and Public Relations Manager.

Popular KUNA-FM DJ Sammy Bernal will host La Gran Fiesta, which closes out the month-long celebration, on Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to Noon. The event is free for members or with paid park admission. Attendees at the big party will be treated to music by a local Mariachi band and Folklorico dance performers. Guests also will have the opportunity to enjoy special activities and arts and crafts.

As a special gift, the first 1,000 guests through admissions will receive a free plant cultivated and grown at The Living Desert. (One plant per person, while supplies last.)

The Hispanic Heritage Month special is valid for daytime general admission only on Saturdays and Sundays, through October 13, 2019. This promotion cannot be combined with any other offer. The child ticket is valid for children ages 3-12 years old.

The Living Desert, located at 47900 Portola Ave, in Palm Desert is open daily through September 30 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and October 1 to May 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call (760) 346-5694 or visit LivingDesert.org.