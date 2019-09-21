Town and Country Center to Get New Life

A historic Palm Springs mid-century building may get a new life, the Town and Country Center was close to being demolished but locals kept it standing and soon it could be the latest redevelopment in downtown.

It is hidden and forgotten now, but decades ago the Town and Country Center was a life-line for Palm Springs.

Renee Brown is a local historian who studies the evolution of the center, she also grew up in the desert and knows what stands today makes no justice to what it once was.

Brown said, “I have really strong memories of that as a child because my mother worked for Bank of America, and so I used to sit out there in that beautiful park-like setting.”

A Bank of America once sat inside the shopping plaza, the center was built in the late 1940s and it was the first home for the Desert Sun and later Zelda’s Nightclub.

Brown said, “Paul Williams and A Quincy Jones that really were outstanding architects and they designed this beautiful park-like retail space.”

On a recent walk with the city’s mayor, Robert Moon said the historic site became what it is now through demolition by neglect, it’s when the owner of the building lets it go in order to justify its demolition.

Moon said, “Our council passed an ordinance a couple of years ago called the vacant and abandoned building where you cannot do that anymore.”

When the early plans for the new downtown by John Wessman were rendered, the Town and Country Center was gone to make space to extend Museum Drive through the existing building.

Moon said, “This was all going to be bulldozed and they were going to build 60-foot high office buildings.”

The local preservationists jumped into action and prevent its demolition, it eventually got classified as a Class 1 Historic Site status and with that designation, it got another shot at life.

“With the tribe’s cultural museum going right across the street here and with the new arena and the downtown being over there,” Moon said. “This is going to be a major thoroughfare for people going between Indian Canyon and Palm Canyon Drive.”

The current owner of the property is Grit Development, the CEO Michael Braun, said this location will be key to connect all of the new developments in downtown.

Braun said, “We are trying to create a high-quality public space in the courtyard for people to use so that the Palm Springers and visitors alike will want to spend time there.”