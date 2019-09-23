Coachella Valley Children in Need to Receive Free Clothing from Nonprofit

Thousands of underprivileged schoolchildren in the Coachella Valley will receive clothing this week, thanks to a donation drive by a Palm Springs-based nonprofit organization.

The Assistance League of Palm Springs is making the apparel available under “Operation School Bell,” which the nonprofit has also conducted in previous school years to ensure economically disadvantaged children have shirts, pants and footwear.

According to the organization, 3,500 elementary school students at 38 learning institutions will be receiving free clothing in this week’s distribution.

According to the Palm Springs Unified School District, air traffic controllers from Palm Springs International Airport will join staff from the Anderson Children’s Foundation at 1 p.m. Wednesday to package donations inside the PSUSD District Service Center for delivery to 1,000 students.

More information is available at https://www.assistanceleague.org/palm- springs-desert-area/philanthropic-programs/operation-school-bell/.