Drunken Driving Suspect Hits House in La Quinta

A 35-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into a La Quinta home was out of custody Monday.

Robert Michael Spurgeon of La Quinta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He posted a $3,500 bond and was released Sunday night.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, Spurgeon was driving in the 52-000 block of Avenida Villa, near Calle Durango, when he lost control of his car, which crashed into a single-story residence shortly before 6 p.m.

No one was injured inside the home, which sustained minor damage, according to the sheriff’s department.

Spurgeon suffered a cut to his right upper jaw and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Patrol deputies who reached the location a few minutes after the crash determined that the motorist was allegedly inebriated and took him into custody.