Final Eastbound 60 Closure Concludes in Jurupa Valley

The eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway between Ontario and Riverside remained closed Sunday and Sunday evening for the final time as part of a resurfacing project that will shift to the westbound side of the freeway next week, requiring additional weekend-long closures.

For the eighth weekend, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, crews closed the entire eastbound 60 between Interstate 15 in Ontario and the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside, roughly 13 miles, and intend to maintain the closure until 5 a.m. Monday.

This is slated to be the final weekend shutdown on the eastbound 60, over a 55-hour period. The closures began on July 26.

The first overnight closure of the westbound 60 is scheduled Sept. 27 and will also begin at 10 p.m., then end at 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. Officials said the westbound closures will continue over the ensuing seven weekends, ending Nov. 18. However, work will be suspended for Veterans Day weekend, as it was paused to accommodate Labor Day weekend travel on the eastbound side.

Caltrans’ objective is to have all the freeway closures finished by Thanksgiving.

The agency said the rehabilitation work, which entails replacing slabs of pavement, is moving twice as fast because of the partial closures, which has been dubbed the “60 Swarm,” referring to multiple projects occurring over the next two years along the 60 freeway. Altogether, the swarm covers a 20-mile stretch, from Chino to downtown Riverside.

In addition to the shutdowns, intermittent and extended lane closures are occurring in the construction zone, between Euclid Avenue in Ontario and the 60/91/215, officials said. Portions of the Interstate 15/Route 60 interchange in Ontario are being periodically closed for the swarm, as well.

Single lane closures began eight weeks ago in several locations and will wrap up in November 2021, when the $134 million pavement replacement project is slated to conclude, according to Caltrans.

The other part of the 60 Swarm is comprised of bridge replacements, costing $23 million. According to Caltrans, the Benson Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Pipeline Avenue overcrossings in Chino are all due to be razed and replaced with new spans. Alternating east- and westbound lane closures for the bridge work started seven weeks ago.

Most of the overnight closures are occurring between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street in Chino.

Officials said the current bridges were constructed with dimensions that make them prone to being bumped by oversized truck loads. Over the years, the repeated minor hits have had a cumulative impact, requiring the two-lane bridges to be replaced.

More information is available at http://www.60Swarm.com, or via the 60 Swarm hotline: 833-607-9276.