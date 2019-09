Body Found Near Van Buren Elementary in Indio

A body was found at a vacant property near Martin Van Buren Elementary School in Indio Tuesday, and police called the death suspicious.

The body was found about 1:30 p.m. in the 84000 block of Corregidor Avenue near Van Buren Street, according to Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The dead person’s name was not released, and while investigators deemed the death suspicious, there was no immediate information on how the person died.