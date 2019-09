Elementary School in Coachella Placed on Lockdown

Valley View Elementary School in the 85200 block of Valley Road in Coachella has been placed on a precautionary lockdown while sheriff’s deputies investigate a report of a possible shooting nearby.

The shooting was reported at 10:26 a.m.

Valley Road between Morgan and Nelson has been temporarily shutdown as police investigate.

