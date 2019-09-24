Living Desert Announces New Park Hours and Reopens Hiking Trails

Starting Tuesday, October 1, the grounds of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will open at 8 a.m. for both members and non-members with full zoo amenities opening at 9 a.m. The Zoo will remain open until 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m.

The Living Desert’s three, nature preserve hiking trails also will reopen to zoo guests and members at 8 a.m. on October 1. Hikers can select trails of varying degrees to enjoy nature and the beauty of the outdoors. The Discovery Loop is a brief, quarter-mile interlude, while the Adventure Loop rambles for a mile through desert wash habitat and across a rocky bajada. The Wilderness Loop offers an adventurous five mile hike up or down a boulder-strewn canyon and along a rocky ridgeline with stunning and far-reaching vistas.

Hikers must observe all posted signage and stay on the designated trails, as they are a nature preserve. The trails, accessible with paid admission or with an annual membership, are open every day, except Christmas Day, through May 31, 2020.

“It’s going to be an exciting year as The Living Desert celebrates its 50th Anniversary,” said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “Not only do we have our annual favorites scheduled, we also have a variety of exciting events and announcements that are coming soon.”

Popular annual events include the following:

La Gran Fiesta: Saturday, October 12

Howl-O-Ween: Saturday, October 26 & Thursday, October 31

WildLights: Select nights November 26 – December 28

Fairytale & Frog Day: Saturday, February 8

50th Anniversary Gala: Saturday, March 7

Palm Desert Brew at the Zoo: Saturday, April 4

Spring Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 11

For more information about The Living Desert and upcoming events, visit LivingDesert.org or call (760) 346-5694.