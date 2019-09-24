Police Trying to Find Owner of Pit Bull That Killed Chihuahua in Park

Palm Springs police announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a Chihuahua that was attacked by a pit bull in Demuth Park and are trying to track down the owner of the larger canine.

The attack occurred about 7:30 p.m. Friday near the walking trail in the southeast area of the park at 4200 E. Mesquite Ave., Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan said.

The owner of the pit bull left the park without exchanging information with the caretaker of the deceased dog, which the woman was walking for a family member, the sergeant said.

“The owner of the pit bull may be unaware of the injuries suffered in the attack and is not wanted for any criminal violations at this time,” according to a police statement.

He was described as white, in his mid-50s, about 5-foot-8 with a slender build. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, dark green shirt, khaki shorts and carrying a wooden cane.

Police asked anyone who may have information about the dog’s owner or who witnessed the attack to contact the Animal Control hotline at 760-323-8151.