Allegedly Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Fire Hydrant in La Quinta

A Palm Desert man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and domestic violence after crashing a vehicle into a fire hydrant in La Quinta, police reported Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 47000 block of Dunes Palm Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found Jeffery Brennan, 48, in a nearby parking lot and took him into custody, officials said.

Deputies determined that alcohol was a factor in the collision, but did not disclose details regarding the domestic violence allegation, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Brennan was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Indio.