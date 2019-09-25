Blaze Erupts in Moreno Valley Barn; 10 Goats Killed, 4 Cows Injured

A fire that erupted Tuesday in a hay barn on the east end of Moreno Valley burned numerous hay bales while killing and injuring livestock penned close to the conflagration before it was stopped.

The blaze was reported about 4:25 p.m. in the 12100 block of Theodore Street, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Nineteen engine crews, numbering more than 70 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered flames raging inside the barn and spreading to surrounding pens.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were called in to make runs on the inferno, which was contained at 6:32 p.m. as gusty winds in the area died down.

Ten goats died in the fire and four cows were injured, but no civilians or fire personnel were hurt, according to the fire department.

Crews were to remain on scene for several hours conducting overhaul operations.

There was no word on how the fire started.