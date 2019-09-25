County Task Forces Arrest 36 in Saturation Patrol

A “saturation patrol” conducted in Cabazon, Whitewater, Cherry Valley and Calimesa resulted in three dozen arrests, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.

The operation led to arrests for criminal violations that included possession of controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm, sheriff’s officials said.

The patrol was conducted Tuesday night by deputies and personnel from the county’s Emergency Response Team, County Gang Task Force and probation department.