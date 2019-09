Man Gunned Down in Residential Area of Cathedral City

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a residential area of Cathedral City early Wednesday, police reported.

Dispatchers fielded multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots bout 12:35 a.m. near San Gabriel Circle and San Luis Rey Drive, where the victim was found, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

There were no reports of arrests.