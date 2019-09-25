Showers, Thunderstorms Possible in Riverside County

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday throughout Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure system currently hanging over Baja California could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, particularly in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20% Wednesday in the Riverside County mountains and the Coachella Valley.

That chance will increase to 60% Wednesday evening in the Coachella Valley and 50% in the mountains, while the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning will have a 50% chance and the Riverside metropolitan area will have a 40% chance.

Showers and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue overnight into Thursday, but the system will clear by Thursday night, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch anywhere in the county Wednesday, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 98 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 99 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 93 in Riverside. The mercury in Temecula is expected to top out at 81 in Temecula and Hemet could reach 92.

The system will move east out of the region Friday, but another low pressure system is expected to move in over the weekend, potentially bringing light showers late Friday night through Saturday, forecasters said.