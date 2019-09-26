13-Year-Old Bullied to Death Brings Light to Organ Donations

Right now, more than 100,000 people are on the organ-donation waiting list of those people, 23,000 are from California. One Legacy said the simple check of a box to be an organ donor can save up to eight lives.

What can be difficult is making that decision for a loved one. Many times, that decision is respected through an honor walk.

During an honor walk, hospital employees line the walls to pay respect to a hero who chooses to be an organ donor.

“Every single case, every single honor walk is an absolute moving experience,” Thomas Mone, CEO of One Legacy, said.

One Legacy performed its first Honor Walk at Desert Regional for Robert Landeros.

Now, the family of Diego, a 13-year-old in Moreno Valley, is making the decision to donate his organs. He was bullied to death at his middle school but his legacy will live on through the next person.

“Younger donors tend to save and heal more lives than older donors,” Mone said.

According to One Legacy, 20 to 25 people die everyday because the organ they need is not donated in time.

“In California you can wait up to ten years for an ‘O’ blood type kidney transplant,” he said. “The longest wait time in the country.”

Therefore, making that simple check during your next DMV visit is essential. If you are a registered donor and have a Real ID, your license will have a pink dot reading “donor.”

Roughly half of the American population is a registered donor.

“The other half who haven’t, their families get to decide at the time of their death and half of those say yes, so almost three quarters of the time that people can be a donor at the time of their death, they actually do become one,” Mone said.

A similar situation to Diego’ family.

“When that opportunity comes it’s that first glimmer of something positive coming out of a tragedy and when a family recognizes that and says yes, we want to help save other lives you see them start to find some peace,” Mone said. “That’s the most common experience we have.”

The hospital treating Diego has not been released and One Legacy could not confirm whether they would be handling the procedure.

Mone said Tyhe Real ID has brought more people to the DMV meaning more people are signing up to be donors. California is the biggest registry in the world.

If you are interested in becoming a donor, visit http://www.organdonor.gov.