Coachella Man Arrested After Slamming Vehicle Into Into Wall

A Coachella man is under arrest Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle into a wall.

Last night at about 11:50 p.m. Trinidad Angulo, 21, crashed into a wall near Avenue 50 and Calle Quinterra in Coachella, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Angulo did not suffer any significant injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Angulo is booked at Indio Jail, his bail is set at $3,500.