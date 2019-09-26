First Westbound 60 Closure Begins Tonight in Jurupa Valley

The westbound Pomona (60) Freeway between Riverside and Ontario will be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend for the first time as part of a resurfacing project that required ongoing weekend-long closures of the eastbound side of the freeway.

The first full closure of the westbound 60 is set to get underway at 10 p.m. between the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside and Interstate 15 in Ontario, roughly 13 miles. The closure is not slated to be lifted until 5 a.m. Monday.

The 55-hour shutdown replicates what occurred over eight weekends on the eastbound side. Those closures started on July 26 and concluded Sept. 23.

According to officials, in order to re-position heavy equipment, the 60 eastbound transition ramp to northbound Interstate 215 near downtown Riverside also will be closed Friday evening, re-opening early Saturday morning.

Officials said the westbound closures will continue over the ensuing seven weekends, ending Nov. 18. However, work will be suspended for Veterans Day weekend, as it was paused to accommodate Labor Day weekend travel on the eastbound side.

Caltrans’ objective is to have all the freeway closures finished by Thanksgiving.

The agency said the rehabilitation work, which entails replacing slabs of pavement, is moving twice as fast because of the partial closures, which the agency dubbed the “60 Swarm,” referring to multiple projects occurring over the next two years along the 60 freeway. Altogether, the swarm covers a 20- mile stretch, from Chino to downtown Riverside.

In addition to the shutdowns, intermittent and extended lane closures are occurring in the construction zone, between Euclid Avenue in Ontario and the 60/91/215, officials said. Portions of the Interstate 15/Route 60 interchange in Ontario are being periodically closed for the swarm, as well.

Single lane closures began nine weeks ago in several locations and will wrap up in November 2021, when the $134 million pavement replacement project is slated to conclude, according to Caltrans.

The other part of the 60 Swarm is comprised of bridge replacements, costing $23 million. According to Caltrans, the Benson Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Pipeline Avenue overcrossings in Chino are all due to be razed and replaced with new spans. Alternating east- and westbound lane closures for the bridge work started eight weeks ago.

Most of the overnight closures are occurring between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street in Chino.

Officials said the current bridges were constructed with dimensions that make them prone to being bumped by oversized truck loads. Over the years, the repeated minor hits have had a cumulative impact, requiring the two-lane bridges to be replaced.

More information is available at http://www.60Swarm.com, or via the 60 Swarm hotline: 833-607-9276.