NBCares: ‘5B’ The Chronicles of the AIDS Crisis

‘5B’ is a powerful new documentary with local ties. It chronicles the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis in San Francisco and spotlights the compassionate and incredible care of nurses and caregivers who became everyday heroes at San Francisco General Hospital in the 1980s, when little was known about the disease.

Our NBC Palm Springs Political Analyst Hank Plante was a reporter in San Francisco at the time and shares his personal stories covering the crisis in the film.