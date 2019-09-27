Average Riverside County Gas Price Again Records Largest Increase Since 2015

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest daily increase since July 15, 2015, Friday, rising 7.3 cents, to $3.861.

The average price has risen 10 of the past 12 days, increasing 27.9 cents, including 5.5 cents on Thursday, which was the largest increase since July 15, 2015 until Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 17.7 cents more than one week ago, 36.6 cents higher than one month ago and 23.3 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 60.2 cents since the start of the year.

“The California Energy Commission reported (Wednesday) that the state’s unleaded gasoline inventories are down 21% from the previous week, refinery production of unleaded fuel is down by 18% and West Coast gasoline inventories are at their lowest level since early May,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Unplanned maintenance issues at the Chevron and Marathon refineries in Los Angeles County are the primary reason. Also, Oil Price Information Service reports that Southern California received no imported gasoline in the last week. These factors are continuing the spike that began after the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure earlier this month.”