Man Robs Palm Desert Business, Eludes Deputies

A Palm Desert shop was robbed Friday, but the bandit fled the area before Riverside County sheriff’s deputies reached the location.

No one was hurt in the holdup, which was reported about 2:20 p.m. at a business in the 73900 block of Highway 111, near Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect walked into the unnamed business and demanded money from the cashier, who surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash, after which the robber fled in a vehicle for which there was no immediate description.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’8”, 160 pounds with short dark hair, a goatee and was wearing a gray button down short sleeve shirt and dark shorts. The vehicle is a white 4-door sedan, but the make and model are unknown.

It was unclear whether the man was armed.