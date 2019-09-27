Trump signs short-term funding bill to avoid government shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending bill that will temporarily extend government funding through November 21, the White House announced Friday evening.

The bill, part of a bid to avoid a government shutdown at the end of September, was sent to the White House for the President’s signature after it was approved by the Senate on Thursday. It passed in the House earlier this month.

The legislation may be paving the way for an end-of-year spending fight, potentially over what spurred past Trump-era government shutdowns: border wall spending.

Passage of the stopgap funding measure by both chambers will allow lawmakers more time to work to complete the annual appropriations process.

The Democratic-led House has already passed a number of appropriations bills, while the Senate appropriations process is just getting started.