Coroner’s Office Releases Name of Man Fatally Shot in Cathedral City

A 31-year-old man who was shot and killed last week in a residential area of Cathedral City was publicly identified Monday.

Mario Mercado of Cathedral City was found around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 30900 block of San Gabriel Circle, after police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Paramedics took Mercado to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m., according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

There have been no reports of arrests in connection with Mercado’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call Detective Sgt. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488, or submit information via the Cathedral City Police Department website at http://www.cathedralcitypolice.com .