Palm Springs Art Museum Helps Kick Off Pride Weekend

Palm Springs Art Museum is helping to kick off Pride Weekend with a party and fundraiser on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Art of Pride is an official Palm Springs Pride Opening Night Event and a one-of-a-kind LGBTQ party welcoming friends and allies.

The event is a new iteration of the gathering that formerly took place at the museum before the White Party weekend in the spring. The decision to recreate the event as a lead-in to Pride Weekend reflects the museum’s desire to be an active participant in the Coachella Valley’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration. All three levels of the building will be open, including the museum’s two outdoor patios and the Annenberg Theater. Attendees can mingle and explore offerings from the permanent collection and current exhibitions, including Touching History, a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of New York’s Stonewall riots that brings together contemporary artists working in photography and collage.

The evening is limited to 1,000 attendees and includes DJ Kimberly S. spinning music throughout the building, an open bar, appetizers, and Boomerang Photo Booth by Coachella Party. Adding to the festivities are Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants Morgan McMichaels (Season 2 and All-Stars Season 3) and Emmy Award-winner Delta Work (Season 3).

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $150 for VIP which includes an exclusive reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and valet parking. All proceeds go towards funding the museum’s exhibitions, programming and education initiatives.

Sponsors of the event include Harold B. Matzner, Tom Minder & Duke Kulas, Mark Prior & Luc Bernard, Craig Hartzman & James John, and Richard Crisman & Jeff Brock.