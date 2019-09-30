Riverside County Average Gas Price Goes Past $4 per Gallon

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County went past the $4-mark Monday, rising 3.3 cents to settle at $4.028, its highest amount since May 14.

The average price has increased 13 of the past 15 days, including 7.3 cents on Friday, which was the largest increase since July 15, 2015 until it rose 8.3 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased 44.6 cents over the past 15 days.

The average price is 32.6 cents more than one week ago, 51.9 cents higher than one month ago and 34.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 76.9 cents since the start of the year.

The rising prices are the result of diminished supply primarily caused by unplanned maintenance issues at the Chevron and Marathon refineries in Los Angeles County and the absence of imported gasoline, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.