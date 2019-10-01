Police Investigating Robbery at AT&T in Palm Desert

Police say one person is in custody and two others are wanted following a robbery at an AT&T store in Palm Desert.

Police received calls around 1:45pm of a possible burglary in the 72-200 block of Highway 111.

Three adult males left the retail location with several cell phones and attempted to flee the location.

As police arrived, they made contact with the fleeing vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending in Cabazon around 2:42pm.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and officers are searching for the other individuals.