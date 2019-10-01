You Ask. We Investigate. ® No Holiday Packages at Palm Springs Apartments

Management at The Modern Cactus apartments in Palm Springs left a letter on the doors of the 175 units in the complex informing residents that starting November 1. 2019 they will no longer receive package deliveries in their office until next year. People who live there aren’t happy about this. Those who contacted us told us they didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation. But they tell us this is an inconvenience for them but mostly it will cause hardship for the elderly and disabled people who live there and can’t pick them up at another location.

Another resident, who also preferred to remain anonymous, tells us this decision doesn’t make sense, “I just don’t understand why it’s a problem it’s never been a problem before.”

This is a gated community and they do not give access to delivery services.

UPS driver Marcus Acosta says this complex is on his route, “I actually do deliver there and they just told me today that Starting November 1, we can’t deliver to the office unless it goes to the office.”

He says most complexes give regular delivery drivers a key or gate code to make deliveries directly to the residents and this change will make his job impossible without access, and worse with the holidays coming, “I’m going to talk to them tomorrow because November is going to start getting busy and I don’t want to have to go there and not be able to deliver and then take it back and forth back and forth so I‘d rather have a key.”

We visited the office and did notice a mound of packages. Off camera they told us this was a problem, but refused to do an on camera interview and referred us to a property manager who never returned our call.

We also reached out to the U.S. Postal service who tells us they do have access and will attempt to deliver packages to individuals but because many are concerned about thefts, if residents do not want their packages left on their doorsteps they must go in to the office and specify in writing they would rather pick them up at the post office.