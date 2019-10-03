Coachella Valley College Fair to Feature Recruiters from Dozens of Campuses

Representatives from colleges, technical schools, military institutions and other organizations will be engaging Coachella Valley high schoolers and their families Thursday in Rancho Mirage for the fourth annual “Next? Think Big! College & Career Fair.”

Upward of 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, which gets underway at 4 p.m. in the Agua Caliente Resort Casino.

According to organizers, students from all three of the Coachella Valley’s school districts are signed up, slated to meet with officials from more than 100 colleges, universities, technical institutions, military academies, scholarship and financial aid programs.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, OneFuture Coachella Valley, College of the Desert, Cal State San Bernardino and the school districts collaborated to convene the fair, which will feature a keynote address by Maria Furtado, executive director of the nonprofit Colleges That Change Lives.

There will be information booths and opportunities for one-on-one sessions between attendees and college recruiters, as well as other facilitators, organizers said.

Last year’s event drew representatives from every branch of the U.S. military and nearly three-dozen out-of-state colleges. Even the University of Edinburgh — in Scotland — had reps on hand.