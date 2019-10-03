Elementary School Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

Thursday morning at approximately 10:36 AM, Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs after kitchen staff at the school received a phone call indicating there was a bomb within the school.

Officers arrived and quickly determined the call was a hoax after ensuring there was not a bomb on the school grounds.

Detectives immediately began investigating the call and with department resources and tools, quickly identified, located and arrested the suspect within 90 minutes of him placing the original call to the school.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Jerrett Tagger III of Landers, CA, who was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center for the following charges:

• PC 422 – Criminal Threats

• PC 148.1(c) – False Report of a Bomb in Public Place