Grass Fire Burns Field near Temecula Mall

A grass fire near a busy Temecula intersection scorched just more than an acre Thursday before crews got it under control.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 2:05 p.m. in a field at Solana Way and Margarita Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through high grass, not immediately threatening any homes or businesses. A power pole was damaged.

Flames came within a half-mile of the Promenade Mall, but by 2:40 p.m., was completely contained, according to reports from the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.