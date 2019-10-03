Little League Baseball Coach Regrets the Closure of Second Street Park

A baseball park near the Cathedral City downtown has been the training ground for multiple generations of little leaguers but new construction will tear-down the park and along with memories from locals.

Mark Morocco volunteers endless hours coaching a little league team and in the maintenance of the Second Street Park.

“A nice new fence for the season which was a really big job and you can see the fence that’s been here for 30 or 40 years,” Morocco said. “As adults now and those memories that we made back here have stuck with us forever.”

It is the ballpark where he grew up but soon it will also simply be a memory, the park will be torn down as part of Cathedral City’s redevelopment plan.

Morocco said, “Very disappointing and sad I didn’t think this day would come.”

Meanwhile, the pre-construction for the new downtown fire station already started.

Chris Parman the spokesperson for Cathedral City said standing 411 fire station will be demolished.

Parman said, “The fire station will take the place where you see the construction now, we will have a little bit of the park space left over where the ball field is, it’s not large enough to continue the ball field there.”

The new $8.9 million facility will be funded by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the City Urban Revitalization Corporation, ultimately the changes are to green-light the construction of a downtown casino.

Parman said, “They have about 13 acres roughly to redevelop in the downtown the only thing that’s preventing them at this point is the federal approval which we believe is going to happen any day.”

A new amphitheater park comes with the new construction and Parman said the city recently opened Ocotillo Park that replaces the amenities at Second Street Park.

But for those who grew up playing ball at Second Street Park, their memories are irreplaceable.

Morocco said, “Thank you to all the coaches who helped us grow up to be men, as little leaguers we will never forget you guys.”

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new downtown fire station will be held on October 10.