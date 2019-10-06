Friday Night Lights Shine for Hospitalized Football Player

Friday night the Rancho Mirage Rattlers took the field in solidarity, in honor of number 30, junior linebacker Israel “Izzy” Ramirez. He was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm on September 27, 2019.

Rattlers’ head coach J.D. Matthews says the team is not the same without him, “Anytime you take somebody that’s a brother and a family member like Izzy is and obviously there’s a lot of things that’s going on with him it’s devastating.”

His older brother, James Stallworth, wore his jersey as he met the opposing team, the La Quinta Blackhawks, they too had a lot of love for a team going through the unimaginable. Izzy’s number 30 turned into a symbol of support, not just It wasn’t just on the field. It was everywhere with the rallying cry “30 strong”.

This avalanche of support is helping Izzy’s family during this tough time.

“He was able to bring everyone together, unfortunately it’s a tragic event but I mean … it’s a blessing, like I said, I really can’t thank you guys, I can’t thank the community, I can’t thank the opposing team, you know I really can’t thank anyone enough,” says Stallworth.

Izzy’s teammates came together like never before, They were tied most of the first half, fought through a tough game and emerged victorious. Their heartache became motivation.

“Started realizing that we’re doing this for our teammate Israel Ramirez, that’s our boy so we had to do it for him,” said quarterback Cesar Vela.



“Feeling great, we’re just waiting for Izzy to wake up and ask for the score it’s all been for him the rest of the season, the rest of the way is going to be for him,” said running back Gabriel Sainz.

But it wasn’t just a game or even about winning. On this night, the Friday night lights took on a whole new meaning.

“This is a game of football we love it but the real thing is that you know we got a brother that was hurt and we had to go play for him and we’re just extremely proud of our kids and how they came out and fought for Izzy tonight,” said Matthews.