CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Awards Five Full-Ride Scholarships to Local Students

Five first-year students attending Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus this fall will each receive a University Legacy Scholarship that will cover their full tuition and fees, net of financial aid, for four years, leading to a baccalaureate degree.

The recipients include:

Kayla Castillo, Shadow Hills High School;

Paulina Colon, Rancho Mirage High School;

Mallory Larson, Rancho Mirage High School;

Alisa Salvador, Palm Desert High School; and

Xavien Villanueva, Palm Springs High School.

These five new scholarship recipients join 10 other University Legacy Scholars from the previous two years.

The University Legacy Scholarship provides an opportunity for outstanding graduating high school seniors attending high schools in the Coachella Valley to compete for an academic scholarship to attend the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.

The University Legacy Scholarship was created for Coachella Valley students to realize just how accessible a college education is, thanks to the generous support of community members.

“The purpose of the University Legacy Scholarship is to attract some of the ‘best and the brightest’ from our local high schools to select the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus as their university of choice,” said Priscilla Porter, chairperson of the University Legacy Scholarship Committee.

The scholars are selected on the basis of their academic achievement, leadership and service to the community.

The program was established for deserving local students who are graduates of high schools from the Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District and Palm Springs Unified School District. In addition, students graduating from accredited private and online schools in the Coachella Valley are also eligible for the scholarship program.

For more information about the University Legacy Scholarship, visit the University Legacy Scholarship webpage at https://pdc.csusb.edu/prospective-students/scholarships/university-legacy-scholarship.

The CSUSB Palm Desert Campus offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees, a doctorate in educational leadership, and teaching credentials and certificates. With more than 1,400 students, it is the Coachella Valley’s four-year public university and plays a vital role in educating and training the region’s growing population.

For more information about the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, contact Mike Singer in the Office of Strategic Communication at msinger@csusb.edu or (760) 341-2883, ext. 78107, or visit the campus website at pdc.csusb.edu.