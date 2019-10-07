Gusty Santa Ana Winds Arrive Later This Week

The inland region’s first wind event of the autumn season is forecast for Thursday and Friday, with predictions of gusty conditions — and increased wildfire danger — in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a ridge of high pressure will begin to settle over the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah mid-week, churning up offshore winds that will be particularly fierce in mountains and passes.

The “moderate Santa Ana event” will begin Wednesday night, but winds will be most pronounced on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

Santa Ana winds “will develop along the coastal mountain slopes into the inland valleys, below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes,” the NWS stated in its Fire Weather Watch. “East to northeast wind gusts of 35-50 mph are expected, with gusts to 60 mph possible. The winds are expected to weaken slightly on Friday for northern areas, and increase slightly across southern areas. The winds, combined with very low relative humidity, will create critical fire weather conditions Thursday and Friday.”

Humidity will drop below 10 percent, creating a potential tinder box, according to the Weather Service.

The winds are predicted to dissipate Friday night.

Daytime high temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area and Coachella Valley will generally hover in low 80s during the latter part of the week, forecasters said.