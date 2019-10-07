Police: Suspect told victims ‘someone is going to die tonight’ before deadly stabbing

Police said a suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Antioch that killed two, including a 13-year-old boy, and injured a 16-year-old girl.

The call came in around 2 a.m. Monday on Sonoma Trace. Metro Police Spokesperson Don Aaron said 37-year-old Jermaine Agee broke into the home, got a “butcher-type knife” from the kitchen and rounded up everyone in the house.

He allegedly made them sit on the couch and said “someone is going to die tonight.”

16-year-old Alexis Taylor confronted him while her mother, 38-year-old Mayra Garcia, tried to intervene. Both were stabbed.

Aaron said Alexis Taylor ran to a home up the street, where someone called 911. Garcia ran across the street and collapsed a porch, while 8-year-old Kaytlin Taylor ran to another house for help. Garcia later succumbed to her injuries. 8-year-old Kaytlin wasn’t hurt.

Agee allegedly stole Garcia’s Volkswagen Jetta. Investigators later recovered the car in a motel parking lot on Bell Road.

Later in the morning, police got a call from a nearby Burger King about a suspicious person who came in the restaurant with blood on him. Officers arrived and spoke with members of the homeless community who knew Agee.

Police said he was eventually caught hiding behind a trash can in front of the Ashley Furniture Outlet on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Aaron said Agee had an injury to his hand, possibly from breaking out the back-glass door of the home. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Neighbors told police Agee and Garcia had been dating and said they began seeing him around the house sometime in July. At the time of the killings, Agee was wanted for domestic assault for an October 1 incident, when Garcia reported that Agee assaulted her during an argument.

“This is a peaceful quiet neighborhood. You never think something like this is going to happen, especially two doors down from you,” said neighbor Zakee Ragi.

It’s unclear where he had been since October 1. Police said members of a nearby homeless community told officers they had seen him around there.

Aaron called the incident a “despicable act of domestic violence.” He said first responders found 13-year-old Jayden Taylor in his bed. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. His sister, Alexis, remains in critical condition.