Two Injured in Rancho Mirage Crash

Two people were injured when two vehicles collided in a major intersection in Rancho Mirage, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra drives, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

One person was ejected from a vehicle and suffered serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries. Both people were hospitalized.