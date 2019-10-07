Wanted Shooter Arrested in Thermal

A 19-year-old Thermal man was arrested in connection with a shooting in September and remains behind bars Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.

Juan “Chucky” Linares, a documented gang member, allegedly shot at the occupants of a vehicle the 88000 block of Airport Boulevard, Sept. 27, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, said Sgt. Paul Heredia.

It was unclear why he fired on the vehicle.

Deputies eventually tracked down Linares to the 83000 block of Pinot Noir Lane in Coachella, where he was arrested Friday afternoon.

He was booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted homicide and remains in custody on $1 million bail.