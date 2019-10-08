Average Riverside County Gas Price Decreases Slightly

A run of 20 increases in 22 days that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to its highest amount since July 21, 2015, ended Tuesday with a drop of three-tenths of a cent to $4.177.

The average price increased 59.8 cents over the previous 22 days, including six-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.9 cents more than one week ago, 58.7 cents higher than one month ago and 38.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 90.9 cents since the start of the year.

The 2015 figure included stations in San Bernardino County.

Gas prices began increasing rapidly last month after Saudi Arabia oil production facilities were attacked, and the increases sharpened after three Los Angeles-area refineries slowed or halted production due to maintenance issues and no imported gasoline was available to make up for the shortfall, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Local refineries had already cut back production of summer blend gasoline in anticipation of switching to selling the winter blend beginning Nov. 1, creating even more of a shortage.