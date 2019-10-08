Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Thermal Shooting

A young man who allegedly shot at three people in Thermal was charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder and one count of negligently discharging a firearm.

Juan Pablo Linares, 19, of Thermal, allegedly fired a handgun at the victims — none of whom were hit by the gunfire — on Sept. 27 as they sat inside a vehicle near the 88000 block of Airport Boulevard.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed by deputies or prosecutors.

Linares, who was arrested last Friday near the 83000 block of Pinot Noir, pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday afternoon. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court on Oct. 18 for a felony settlement conference.