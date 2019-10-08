Man Allegedly Kills Tow Truck Driver During Dispute

A 32-year-old man suspected of gunning down a tow truck driver who was preparing to take away his vehicle on a residential street near downtown Riverside was being held without bail Tuesday.

Javier Martinez was booked at the Robert Presley Jail on suspicion of murder, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The victim was contacted shortly after 1 p.m. Monday by Martinez, who wanted his vehicle taken from the 3700 block of Bandini Avenue to another location, Railsback said.

In the process of placing the suspect’s car on the flatbed truck, Martinez became uncooperative and “engaged the victim in an altercation,” the officer said. He alleged that during the ensuing tussle, Martinez pulled a handgun and shot the man.

Witnesses called 911, and the suspect ran away from the location.

Patrol officers converged on the scene and found the driver mortally wounded. He was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Railsback said officers, with the aid of K9 units, began scouring the area, locating Martinez less than 20 minutes later in the area of Brentwood Avenue and Maplewood Place, roughly a half-mile from where the shooting occurred. The suspect was taken into custody without a struggle.