Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Coachella Residence Search

A man suspected of committing a series of armed robberies in Coachella was being held Wednesday at the Indio jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Brian Jamand, 23, of Coachella, was arrested Tuesday during a search of a residence in the 51000 block of Calle Avila, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force and sheriff’s SWAT team served a search warrant at 10 a.m. at the residence as part of an investigation into multiple armed robberies that occurred between August and this month.

During their search of the residence, police also seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and heroin and took a 17-year-old into custody, Heredia said.

Jamand was booked on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery and the teenager was taken to Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force at 760-836-1600.