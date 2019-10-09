Average Riverside County Gas Price Unchanged

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Wednesday, remaining at $4.177, one day after a run of 20 increases in 22 days that pushed it to its highest amount since July 21, 2015, ended with a drop of three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 58.3 cents higher than one month ago and 38.2 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 90.9 cents since the start of the year.

The average price rose 59.8 cents during the run of 20 increases in 22 days.

Gas prices began increasing rapidly last month after Saudi Arabia oil production facilities were attacked, and the increases sharpened after three Los Angeles-area refineries slowed or halted production due to maintenance issues and no imported gasoline was available to make up for the shortfall, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Local refineries had already cut back production of summer blend gasoline in anticipation of switching to selling the winter blend beginning Nov. 1, creating even more of a shortage.