Bill ‘Bulldog’ Feingold to Be Honored by Walk of Stars Palm Springs

On-air radio and local civic personality Bill “Bulldog” Feingold will be honored next week with the 432nd star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

The star will be unveiled on Monday at 10 a.m. in front of LG’s Prime Steakhouse at 255 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

The event will be emceed by Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon and Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Nona Watson. Actress Suzanne Somers is also scheduled to speak.

“I am delighted that the PS Walk of Stars Selection Committee chose Bulldog Bill Feingold for a star in downtown Palm Springs,” Moon said. “For 14 years Bill’s insightful interviews, enthusiastic support for local events and charities and quick wit have delighted so many of us in the Coachella Valley.”

According to the Chamber, Feingold’s star nomination was originally spearheaded by his close friend, recently retired KVCR news director Ken Vincent.

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Feingold enjoyed a successful career in finance in New York before following through in 1999 on a lifelong dream to live in California and moved to Los Angeles. Following his retirement a few years later, he moved to Palm Springs, where he joined the city’s Human Rights Commission and was later elected its chair.

What began as a weekend host fill-in gig on a local talk show in 2007 led to the coveted weekday morning drive-time slot on K-News 94.3/104.7.

“Using his voice to give a welcomed, politically incorrect perspective on the day’s events makes Bill one of the most recognizable if not at time controversial leaders in our community,” according to a Chamber statement. “With the very same voice, Bill `Bulldog’ Feingold has helped to raise the awareness of local charitable organizations while giving a voice to their missions to improve the lives of people here in the Coachella Valley.”

Local nonprofits that Feingold has promoted to his listeners include the AIDS Assistance Program/Food Samaritans, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Palm Springs Pride, Palm Springs Art Museum and Temple Isaiah, according to the Chamber.