Desert Hot Springs Police Granted $48,000 for Safety Programs

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that it received a $48,000 grant for enforcement and education programs intended to reduce the number of road deaths and injuries.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund programs including DUI and driver’s license checkpoints, the creation of “Hot Sheets” to identify repeat DUI offenders, and patrols targeting the primary causes of crashes, such as speeding, right-of-way violations and improper turns.

The one year program will run through Sept. 30, 2020.

“Getting in a vehicle remains one of the most dangerous things we do,” OTS director Barbara Rooney said. “We must continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to shift that realization and make traveling on our roads safer.”