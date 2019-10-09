Festival in the Fields Continues with Indio Film Screenings

Cinema Culturas and the City of Indio will host several short film screenings Wednesday as part of Cinema Culturas’ weeklong Festival in the Fields.

The free event will feature short films created by Indio High School students who participated in Cinema Culturas’ “Storytelling, Film and Student Professional Development” workshop, hosted by Dr. Judy White, Riverside County Superintendent of Public Schools.

The students’ short films will be followed by a screening of ‘Conoces a Tomas?’, a family comedy about a boy with autism. The film, chosen through a collaboration with the UC Riverside School of Medicine, is part of the program’s theme highlighting Latinos and mental health.

The film screenings will begin at 6 p.m. at Indio High School Performing Arts Center.

Festival in the Fields began on Oct. 7 and will continue through Oct. 12. Events will be held throughout the week in cities across the Coachella Valley, including Mecca and Palm Desert.