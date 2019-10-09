Man Identified in Fatal Cathedral City Shooting

Authorities Tuesday confirmed the identity of a man who was fatally shot in Cathedral City last week.

Jaime Antonio Monjaraz, 23, of Desert Hot Springs, was one of two men shot in the 32500 block of Navajo Trail around 11:15 p.m. last Friday.

Monjaraz was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man survived and was hospitalized with injuries of unspecified severity.

Cathedral City police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area and found the two wounded men on a residential sidewalk when they arrived to the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information or commented on a motive.