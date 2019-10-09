Palm Springs Police Department Granted $105,000 for Safety Programs

The Palm Springs Police Department announced Wednesday that it received a $105,000 grant for a program intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will go toward DUI and driver’s license checkpoints, officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests, the creation of “Hot Sheets” to identify repeat DUI offenders and patrols to target the primary causes of crashes.

The OTS granted $48,000 to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department for a similar program.

The one year-enforcement and education program will run through Sept. 30, 2020.

“The Palm Springs Police Department is committed to making our streets safer. This grant will allow our department more opportunities to educate and promote safe driving behaviors within our community,” Sgt. Arnold Galvan said.