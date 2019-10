Woman Slides Down Mountain in Cathedral City

Authorities responded to calls around 1:50pm regarding a woman hanging from the ledge of a mountain in Cathedral City.

Witnesses in the area of 555 East Palm Canyon Road behind Anytime Fitness, located a transient female who was attempting to climb up “about 30 feet.”

When first responders arrived, the female attempted to get down and “slid” herself to the bottom, according to Commander Hererra.

Hererra says the woman suffered minor scraps and abrasions from the incident.